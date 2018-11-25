Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 2,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $243,891.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $230,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Analog Devices stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $103.59.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
