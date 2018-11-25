Premier Gold Mines (PG) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Premier Gold Mines earned a news sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Premier Gold Mines’ ranking:

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

TSE PG opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Premier Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ron Little purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $134,917.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/premier-gold-mines-pg-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.