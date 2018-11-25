Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,588,000 after purchasing an additional 102,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,045 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,515,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $48.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

