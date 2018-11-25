Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 985,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 337,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $44.47 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

