Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8,752.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.82.

OLED stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/private-advisor-group-llc-buys-new-stake-in-universal-display-co-oled.html.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.