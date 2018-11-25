Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,974 Under Armour Inc (UA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17,566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 499,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $20.08 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68 and a beta of -0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

