Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,601 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $66,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

