Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/providence-capital-advisors-llc-buys-1542-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.