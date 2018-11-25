Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 65.8% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $197,963.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00128339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00191748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.00 or 0.08050412 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009172 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token’s total supply is 293,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,179,140 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me.

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.