Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 129,400 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 958,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 129,400 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/prudential-financial-inc-buys-129400-shares-of-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.