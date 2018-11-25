Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 144,500 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of PVH worth $27,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 225.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 118.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/prudential-financial-inc-sells-144500-shares-of-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.