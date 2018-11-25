Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 233,311 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,311 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $29,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 326.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 544.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $29.56 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $416.8 million in 91 real estate properties as of June 30, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

