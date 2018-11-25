Psilocybin Price Reaches $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (PSY)

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Psilocybin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the US dollar. Psilocybin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Psilocybin

PSY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Psilocybin

Psilocybin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Psilocybin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

