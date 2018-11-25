Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock worth $8,272,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,143,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

