Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,411,000 after purchasing an additional 290,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.54.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $207.66 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/public-storage-psa-holdings-trimmed-by-bahl-gaynor-inc.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.