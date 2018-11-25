PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 135.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $291,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

