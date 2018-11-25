Purepoint Uranium Group (PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 336091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

