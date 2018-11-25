Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 2.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $364,209.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $379,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,093.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,727 shares of company stock worth $27,566,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $50.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

