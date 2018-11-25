QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 4.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of QTS Realty Trust worth $36,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

