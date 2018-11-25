Qualys (QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. First Analysis set a $112.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $133,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,796.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $3,494,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,086,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Qualys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

