Quark (QRK) Trading 63.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. Quark has a market capitalization of $546,750.00 and $1,780.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 257,005,245 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

