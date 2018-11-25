Quorum Health (QHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. “

Shares of QHC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Quorum Health has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 248.56%. The business had revenue of $460.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Quorum Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quorum Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 72.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 42.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 103.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quorum Health in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Quorum Health in the second quarter valued at $387,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

