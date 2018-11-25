Qurito (QURO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Qurito has a total market cap of $46,843.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qurito token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Qurito has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00191482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.07862735 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Qurito Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,540,055 tokens. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial.

Qurito Token Trading

Qurito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qurito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

