Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $408,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,134,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 562,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

