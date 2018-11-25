Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,398 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

EFX stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

