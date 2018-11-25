Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

RL opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

