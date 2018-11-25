Raven Industries (RAVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

