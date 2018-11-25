Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.55. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 9161135 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Real Goods Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Goods Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 828.54% and a negative net margin of 239.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian A. Bowles purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $162,400. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.55” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/real-goods-solar-rgse-shares-gap-up-to-0-55.html.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.