Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

