Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,051,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADS opened at $194.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

