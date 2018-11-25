Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $5,886,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $152,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $59,492,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $481,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

