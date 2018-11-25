Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cars.com worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,984,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 45.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,519,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 84,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,277.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 867,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 804,727 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 842,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the period.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

CARS stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.22. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/redwood-investment-management-llc-sells-2274-shares-of-cars-com-inc-cars.html.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.