RefToken Trading Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00014632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RefToken has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $400,114.00 and $27,534.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00125735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00189534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.08571648 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009181 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,929 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

