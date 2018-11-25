Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,861,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $2,368,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,552 shares of company stock valued at $44,081,027. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.37.

Shares of REGN opened at $340.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $416.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

