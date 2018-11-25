Renaissance Oil (ROE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE) dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 509,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 382,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Renaissance Oil Corp will post 0.0299999992682927 EPS for the current year.

About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

