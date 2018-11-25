Renault (RNSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RNSDF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of RNSDF opened at $68.45 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

