Renos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Renos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renos has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Renos has a total market capitalization of $64,072.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Renos Coin Profile

Renos (RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin.

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

