Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

HAIR stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 324.32% and a negative net margin of 103.09%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 97.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 72.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

