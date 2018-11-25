Reviewing Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) & Its Rivals

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) is one of 171 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Advantage Oil & Gas to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million $73.31 million 10.99 Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors $9.85 billion $451.21 million 23.40

Advantage Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors 1816 7706 11325 380 2.48

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 3.32% 0.15% 0.11% Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors -3.63% 7.93% 5.34%

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas competitors beat Advantage Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

