Reviewing Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) & Pretium Resources (PVG)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alderon Iron Ore and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.59%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $177.93 million 7.91 -$16.45 million $0.10 76.80

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32% Pretium Resources 6.85% 10.62% 5.36%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Alderon Iron Ore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

