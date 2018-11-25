Reviewing Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI) & Vermillion (VRML)

Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fluoropharma Medical alerts:

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Vermillion -392.83% -174.33% -108.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vermillion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Vermillion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A Vermillion $3.12 million 12.32 -$10.49 million N/A N/A

Fluoropharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermillion.

Risk & Volatility

Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluoropharma Medical and Vermillion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermillion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vermillion has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Vermillion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermillion is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Summary

Fluoropharma Medical beats Vermillion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluoropharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluoropharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.