Reviewing Naked Brand Group (NAKD) and Oxford Industries (OXM)

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Oxford Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 9.99 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Oxford Industries $1.09 billion 1.25 $65.09 million $3.66 21.90

Oxford Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Oxford Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Oxford Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Oxford Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62% Oxford Industries 6.61% 16.20% 10.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Naked Brand Group and Oxford Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71

Oxford Industries has a consensus price target of $95.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Dividends

Oxford Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. Oxford Industries pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Naked Brand Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Naked Brand Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Cole Haan; and designs and markets products for owned brands, such as Billy London, Oxford, Duck Head, and Strong Suit. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's hosiery, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and multi-branded e-commerce retailers. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 166 Tommy Bahama stores, including 110 full-price retail stores, 18 retail-restaurant locations, and 38 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.