Reviewing Ossen Innovation (OSN) & United States Steel (X)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and United States Steel (NYSE:X) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and United States Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A United States Steel 5.01% 21.69% 7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ossen Innovation and United States Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Steel 3 6 6 0 2.20

United States Steel has a consensus price target of $39.64, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given United States Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Steel is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ossen Innovation and United States Steel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A United States Steel $12.25 billion 0.37 $387.00 million $1.94 13.26

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. United States Steel pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Steel has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United States Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Steel beats Ossen Innovation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, sheets, strip mill plates, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as heating radiators and refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, service center, conversion, container, transportation, appliance and electrical, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services; and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

