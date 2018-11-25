Reviewing Value Line (VALU) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.87 million 7.02 $14.73 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.09 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Value Line has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 43.50% 22.52% 11.16% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81%

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

