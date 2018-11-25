Reviewing Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) & Green Polkadot Box (GPDB)

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) and Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and Green Polkadot Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe -1.41% 3.48% 1.51% Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and Green Polkadot Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.15 -$252.15 million $0.39 18.59 Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Polkadot Box has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vitamin Shoppe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vitamin Shoppe and Green Polkadot Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe 1 1 0 0 1.50 Green Polkadot Box 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitamin Shoppe currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.10%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than Green Polkadot Box.

Risk & Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Polkadot Box has a beta of -2.75, indicating that its stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe beats Green Polkadot Box on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, Megafood, and Nature's Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 30, 2017, it operated through 785 Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; and 8 franchise stores in Panama, 5 in Guatemala, 3 in Paraguay, and 2 in Costa Rica. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Green Polkadot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

