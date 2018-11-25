Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Leidos were worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

