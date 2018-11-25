Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,439 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $226,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/rhumbline-advisers-sells-19439-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.