Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $7.04 million and $246,440.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008453 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,530,791 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C2CX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

