RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RLJ opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,312,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,292,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

