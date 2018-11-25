Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 7,950 Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

In other news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $6,053,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

